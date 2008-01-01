Codingame Solution: The Resistance

Constraints

0 < L < 100000

0 < N < 100000

0 < M < 20

0 ≤ R < 2^63

Solution

The simple part of this problem is that we need a translation from a normal string to a morse string, which can be done with this little JavaScript snippet:

var Alphabet = [ ".-", "-...", "-.-.", "-..", ".", "..-.", "--.", "....", "..", ".---", "-.-", ".-..", "--", "-.", "---", ".--.", "--.-", ".-.", "...", "-", "..-", "...-", ".--", "-..-", "-.--", "--.." ]; function morse(s) { var res = ""; for (var i = 0; i < s.length; i++) { res+= Alphabet[s.charCodeAt(i) - 65]; } return res; }

We now read in the morse string we want to check against the dictionary and the actual dictionary, which gets translated to morse code instantly. When we're finished, we call the solve method:

var L = readline(); var N = +readline(); var words = new Array(N); for (var i = 0; i < N; i++) { words[i] = morse(readline()); } print(solve(0, L, {}));

The job of the solve() method is pretty straightforward. We have our morse string L and the dictionary. What we now need to do is starting at the beginning of L and try to find all strings from the dictionary that start with the code. If we've found a string, we skip that word and try to match recursively all strings from the dictionary beginning with that offset. With this approach a lot of duplicate checks need to be done, which makes the problem perfectly cachable. The final implementation then looks like this:

function solve(start, str, dp) { if (start === str.length) return 1; if (dp[start] !== undefined) return dp[start]; var res = 0; for (var i = 0; i < words.length; i++) { if (str.substr(start, words[i].length) === words[i]) { res+= solve(start + words[i].length, str, dp); } } return dp[start] = res; }

But we can do better. We can create a dictionary of morse codes at the beginning:

var words = {}; for (var i = 0; i < N; i++) { var W = morse(readline()); if (words[W]) words[W]++; else words[W] = 1; }

And apply this little change to the solve method, which makes the execution time an order of magnitude faster. The main idea is to not loop linearly over the dictionary but use it as a lookup table for at most 80 (= M * 4) character substrings:

function solve(start, str, dp) { if (start === str.length) return 1; if (dp[start] !== undefined) return dp[start]; var res = 0; for (var i = 1; i <= 80 && start + i <= str.length; i++) { var n = words[str.substr(start, i)]; if (n !== undefined) res+= n * solve(start + i, str, dp); } return dp[start] = res; }

This really minor change in the way the problem is tackled, reduces the number of iterations from 11,276,136 down to 95,246 for the largest test case!